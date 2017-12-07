Watermark
India’s Syndicate Bank joins peers to tap capital markets

Syndicate Bank has become the latest in a string of Indian state-owned lenders to opt for a qualified institutional placement, looking to raise up to Rp12bn ($186.2m) in primary capital.

  • By Jonathan Breen
  • 10:30 AM

The issuer launched the deal after Indian markets closed on Tuesday with a base size of Rp7bn and an increase option of another Rp5bn, according to local media reports. GlobalCapital Asia was unable to independently verify the issuance size at the time of writing. 

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.62
2 CITIC Securities 21.06
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.72
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.18
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.56

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 16,270.37 85 6.29%
2 UBS 14,128.60 88 5.46%
3 Goldman Sachs 11,744.37 58 4.54%
4 China International Capital Corp Ltd 11,499.94 56 4.44%
5 Morgan Stanley 10,900.56 58 4.21%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 65,522.96 435 8.65%
2 Citi 60,304.20 341 7.96%
3 JPMorgan 48,158.06 268 6.36%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 44,812.40 223 5.92%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 32,612.99 230 4.31%

