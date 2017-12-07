Chinese LGFVs on the hunt for dollars

Joint global co-ordinators CCB International and Société Générale released initial price guidance for Huzhou City Investment’s Reg S three year bond at the 325bp over US Treasuries area.China Mingsheng Banking Corp Hong Kong branch is also a bookrunner and lead manager on the senior unsecured ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.