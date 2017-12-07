Watermark
Hisense allots maiden loan among 10

Hisense (Hong Kong) Co, a consumer electronics maker and supplier, has wrapped up its maiden $300m international loan, finding demand from a 10-strong syndicate group.

  • By Rashmi Kumar
  • 05:15 AM

The three year term loan, which has launched into syndication in mid-August, was underwritten by mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners HSBC and Standard Chartered. The former kept $45m on its books in the end, while the latter held $30m.

They wooed four lenders to come in ...

