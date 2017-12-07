Xinjiang Goldwind seeks debut syndicated loan

Standard Chartered is the sole mandated lead arranger and bookrunner of the three year transaction, which is now open in senior syndication.The lead has only approached a limited number of banks at this stage, inviting them to join as MLABs with a commitment of $50m or more, according ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.