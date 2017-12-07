CPTs and green covered bonds to grow, as ESN’s take shape Issuance of green covered bonds and conditional pass through (CPT) deals is likely to improve next year, and European Secured Notes are expected to receive regulatory support, Moody’s has said in a report on the outlook for covered bonds in 2018.

The share of soft-bullet and CPT covered bond programmes is expected "to continue to increase in Europe in 2018," said Moody's. Soft-bullet and CPT features improve covered bond credit quality [for issuers] by lowering refinancing risk. This is because the risk of a delayed payment is transferred to investors, ...