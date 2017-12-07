ABN Amro expands in Greater China, names country executive

Simon Dodd is the new Asia Pacific head of project finance and country executive of Greater China, according to a Tuesday press release from ABN Amro.Based in Hong Kong, he joins the Dutch firm after 10 years working at Intesa Sanpaolo as the chief executive for Hong Kong ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.