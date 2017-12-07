Watermark
Go to Global edition

Chinese issuers continue rushing to the market

Three Chinese issuers hit the debt market on Tuesday, launching dollar deals. While the pace of new issuance is beginning to slow down, there appears to be no end in sight for the primary bond market.

  • By Addison Gong, Morgan Davis
  • 07:45 AM

Bond bankers in the region say there is still a steady pipeline of issuance to come before, if not through, the holiday season. 

“It’s really remarkable to be able to do all these deals this time of the year,” said one syndicate head, explaining that investors are actively buying ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.62
2 CITIC Securities 21.06
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.72
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.18
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.56

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 16,270.37 85 6.32%
2 UBS 14,128.60 88 5.49%
3 Goldman Sachs 11,744.37 58 4.56%
4 China International Capital Corp Ltd 11,422.00 55 4.44%
5 Morgan Stanley 10,900.56 58 4.23%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 35,178.30 245 8.08%
2 Citi 34,267.00 196 7.87%
3 JPMorgan 26,001.66 142 5.97%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 21,496.54 111 4.93%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 19,923.39 139 4.57%

Asian polls & awards