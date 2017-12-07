Watermark
China Huiyuan Juice pours out second loan of 2017

China Huiyuan Juice Group is in the loan syndications market for a €160m three year deal — its second fundraising this year.

  • By Shruti Chaturvedi
  • 05:15 AM


Bank of China, which helmed the previous facility, is once again the mandated lead arranger and bookrunner of the latest transaction. General syndication is now under way, with three titles on offer, said a banker who received the invitation.

MLAs committing €30m or more earn a 100bp fee, ...

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.62
2 CITIC Securities 21.06
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.72
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.18
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.56

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 16,270.37 85 6.32%
2 UBS 14,128.60 88 5.49%
3 Goldman Sachs 11,744.37 58 4.56%
4 China International Capital Corp Ltd 11,422.00 55 4.44%
5 Morgan Stanley 10,900.56 58 4.23%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 35,178.30 245 8.08%
2 Citi 34,267.00 196 7.87%
3 JPMorgan 26,001.66 142 5.97%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 21,496.54 111 4.93%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 19,923.39 139 4.57%

