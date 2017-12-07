SGX hikes derivatives fees Singapore Exchange has increased the fees for its derivatives service for the first time in 15 years, leaving some members facing increases of around 10 times what they were paying before.

Fees have increased to different extents across membership groups. The largest relative increase for some members has been from around S$3,000 to S$25,000 per year. While a dramatic headline figure, SGX has stressed that the discounts it offers members for clearing and connectivity fees "far exceed the annual