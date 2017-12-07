Watermark
Go to Asia edition

KfW sets smaller target for 2018 but keeps focus on big bonds

KfW has a slightly smaller funding target next year than for 2017, it said on Monday, as it looked to capitalise on investors’ desire for large, liquid bonds.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 04:00 PM

The Germany agency plans to raise €70bn-€75bn next year, down from its 2017 target of €75bn-€80bn. 

As of December 6, it had raised €77.3bn, of which 54% was in euros — a “multiyear high”, according to the issuer. Euros took just 36% of the total share of funding in ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 18,481.15 26 8.87%
2 HSBC 16,094.53 24 7.73%
3 BNP Paribas 15,919.65 22 7.64%
4 Barclays 15,336.60 24 7.36%
5 Goldman Sachs 14,733.99 25 7.07%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 53,463.63 126 11.60%
2 Citi 52,833.87 135 11.46%
3 HSBC 36,135.69 91 7.84%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 34,198.88 105 7.42%
5 Deutsche Bank 31,628.48 76 6.86%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UniCredit 34,793.50 122 7.24%
2 HSBC 34,778.70 117 7.24%
3 Barclays 32,929.25 80 6.85%
4 Goldman Sachs 31,906.26 88 6.64%
5 BNP Paribas 31,635.81 68 6.58%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 95,819.56 331 7.31%
2 JPMorgan 93,889.82 550 7.17%
3 HSBC 82,271.52 300 6.28%
4 Barclays 67,249.07 214 5.13%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 66,602.63 218 5.08%