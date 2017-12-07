KfW sets smaller target for 2018 but keeps focus on big bonds KfW has a slightly smaller funding target next year than for 2017, it said on Monday, as it looked to capitalise on investors’ desire for large, liquid bonds.

The Germany agency plans to raise €70bn-€75bn next year, down from its 2017 target of €75bn-€80bn. As of December 6, it had raised €77.3bn, of which 54% was in euros — a “multiyear high”, according to the issuer. Euros took just 36% of the total share of funding in ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. As of December 6, it had raised €77.3bn, of which 54% was in euros — a “multiyear high”, according to the issuer. Euros took just 36% of the total share of funding in ...