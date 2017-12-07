Adnoc Distribution, first MidEast privatisation for years, attracts global interest

The deal was placed by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, First Abu Dhabi Bank and HSBC global coordinators. EFG Hermes, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were bookrunners. Rothschild is adviser to Adnoc.“It went well," said a banker on the deal. "It was comfortably covered at the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.