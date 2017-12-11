Another tenge trade on the way after DBK

DBK raised KTZ100bn ($300m) with a three year Eurobond denominated in tenge but settled in dollars last week. Books were oversubscribed at KTZ170bn, evidence of good demand for the product.“It’s a fitting end to the year which has been one of pushing the boundaries, successfully pioneering ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.