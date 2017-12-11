Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Another tenge trade on the way after DBK

Emerging market bankers say a pipeline of local currency Eurobonds is building for 2018 — including another in tenge — with Development Bank of Kazakhstan’s (DBK) recent tenge trade setting a good tone in the market last week.

  • By Virginia Furness
  • 11 Dec 2017

DBK raised KTZ100bn ($300m) with a three year Eurobond denominated in tenge but settled in dollars last week. Books were oversubscribed at KTZ170bn, evidence of good demand for the product.

“It’s a fitting end to the year which has been one of pushing the boundaries, successfully pioneering ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 68,888.40 314 9.81%
2 HSBC 62,983.35 364 8.97%
3 JPMorgan 58,604.72 253 8.35%
4 Deutsche Bank 32,702.37 137 4.66%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 30,732.40 217 4.38%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 19,751.56 59 7.09%
2 JPMorgan 16,300.95 61 5.85%
3 HSBC 15,707.62 42 5.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 12,634.55 50 4.53%
5 Santander 11,584.64 45 4.16%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 26,997.79 92 6.61%
2 Citi 24,968.00 87 6.11%
3 HSBC 17,697.95 68 4.33%
4 Deutsche Bank 10,385.92 29 2.54%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 10,214.05 48 2.50%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 ING 3,133.69 26 8.77%
2 UniCredit 2,986.04 23 8.35%
3 Credit Suisse 2,801.35 8 7.84%
4 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 2,594.98 10 7.26%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,301.01 20 6.44%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 12,906.34 183 21.63%
2 Standard Chartered Bank 5,764.36 47 9.66%
3 ICICI Bank 5,706.63 152 9.56%
4 Trust Investment Advisors 5,552.05 162 9.30%
5 HDFC Bank 2,786.90 77 4.67%