Philippines receives long overdue upgrade to BBB

Fitch Ratings upgraded the Philippines to BBB with a stable outlook from BBB- on Monday, citing the country’s strong economic performance, a move that some economists say was a long time coming.

  • By Morgan Davis
  • 11 Dec 2017

Analysts at the ratings agency wrote positively about the island nation, referencing its policies supporting growth, and positive investor sentiment. Fitch predicts the Philippines’ real GDP growth will reach 6.8% next year, making it one of the fastest growing economies in the region.

The Fitch upgrade puts ...

