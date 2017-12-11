China Education bags $413m from Hong Kong IPO

The company offered 500m primary shares, equal to 15% of its enlarged share capital, at HK$5.86-HK$7.02 each. The range gave the float a potential size of HK$2.9bn-HK$3.5bn.Sole sponsor BNP Paribas and joint global co-ordinator Citic CLSA Securities launched bookbuilding for the IPO on December 4. They took ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.