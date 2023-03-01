Get to the point: skip bonus cap reform and dump allowances

Those who continue to vocally voice their objections to the UK leaving the European Union tend to find glee in asking Brexiteers what the tangible benefits of the split are.

The UK’s official response — as laid out in this charming white paper adorned by former prime minister Boris Johnson — involves buzzy phrases like “taking back control” and instituting “a global Britain”, and has a heavy reliance on the ability to uncouple the country from the “rules, regulations and institutions of Brussels”.

Lots of big words, but it’s hard to pinpoint a definitively positive change.

Years after Brexit day, with renewed vigour and the best intentions for the City in hand, Kwasi Kwarteng, during his brief stint as chancellor of the exchequer, and with the backing of his ally Liz Truss, who was prime minister almost as briefly, announced he intended to scrap the cap on bankers’ bonuses that the EU had imposed on the country in 2014, as part of his “Big Bang 2.0” deregulatory drive.

Arguably, removing the cap was one of the few sensible things in Kwarteng’s mini budget. As an attempt to “unshackle” the UK from EU rules, ditching the bonus cap was a step in the right direction. It had only served to jack up fixed pay and had done very little to reduce excessive risk taking, which is better managed by other regulations and their enforcement.

At the time, many bankers objected to the cap’s removal, but the concept was solid. But because the policy was badly sold, during what became an absolute disaster, its benefits were lost.

Inefficient caps

The cap limits the size of an employee’s bonus to no more than 100% of their fixed annual pay (200% with shareholder approval). Removing it would encourage global banks to create new positions and boost investment within the UK, rather than in other countries’ financial hubs.

While the era of Trussonomics was laughably short, removing the bonus cap appears — at least for now — to still be on the government’s docket.

Since being announced, it has been widely discussed. In September, GlobalCapital published an article that suggested City bankers were broadly against the cap being removed and wanted to keep it.

“I haven’t come across a single person who’s thrilled,” said a senior equity capital markets banker in London at the time. “I think everyone thinks the timing is appalling.”

Certainly, headlines about bigger banker bonuses during a cost-of-living crisis did City denizens no favours in the popular imagination.

But what the general public is unaware of is that the bonus cap led to bankers being given higher base salaries and the introduction of fixed allowances — role-based allowances (RBAs) — to make up for the reduction in their bonuses. In other words, rewards went up regardless of performance.

So while the cap was intended to curb risk taking, it pulled the wrong levers. Turbocharging compliance departments and regulations while ramping up the costs of capital would have been a better approach.

Speaking to GlobalCapital last week Craig Coben,Bank of America’s former co-head of global markets,reiterated his view on removing the bonus cap: that its introduction meant the end of low(er) base salaries and the introduction of RBAs meant banks could not “dial back variable compensation in order to manage their costs” in difficult years, which was had “created a very sharp incentive system for performance”.

In a year when poor markets have led to redundancies across the Street and bonuses being slashed in a clear effort to encourage voluntary departures, the issue of bonus frameworks and bankers’ compensation has come to the fore.

Banks have been unable to reduce compensation as much as they might like to preserve jobs while continuing to reward some bankers. Compare that to a system which permitted pay to vary, whether a business did well or not.

Brexit the other way

In 2014, after the practice of using RBAs was first introduced to get around the EU bonus cap, the European Banking Authority (EBA) released a report that reminded institutions to ensure they complied with EU law.

The report said RBAs were not fixed remuneration, as had been suggested, but were “discretionary, not predetermined, not transparent, not permanent, or revocable”, so they “should not be considered as fixed remuneration but should be classified as variable in line with CRD IV [the EU Capital Requirements Directive]”.

Since Brexit, RBAs have been sanctioned in the UK. Since the possibility of removing the bonus cap was raised, the rumour mills within Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs say the firms intend to remove RBAs to help control staffing costs.

That such loophole that allows for RBAs exists in the first place undermines the entire concept of regulatory action. Whatever the motivations behind the government’s deregulatory drive are, removing the bonus cap — and the need for chicanery like RBAs — is a good thing.

As there are clearly difficulties in separating them, removing RBAs without changing the bonus cap would be a challenge. But regulators love hard work, and solutions tend to be there if you look hard enough.

A proper regulatory regime would permit flexibility around staffing costs, removing the need to keep paying people who haven’t made the revenue to warrant their rewards. And as the bonus cap was ineffective at curbing unwelcome institutional risk taking, there should be no fear of that increasing.

The challenge is in laying that out to the public.

If, as the consensus seems to suggest, removing the bonus cap is not a good place to start, perhaps the UK’s government should come at the problem a different way: Is the original rule the problem, or it is the loophole introduced to get around it? And if the bankers’ bonus regime needs to be rethought, why not start with performance-based allowances and see where that gets you?