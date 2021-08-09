All Global Capital content
-
The latest US non-farm payrolls data produced a much stronger than expected growth in US employment, intensifying a sell-off in rates. Attention is turning to the US CPI data, which is released on Wednesday and which could add more fuel to the move out of Treasuries.
-
Kernkraftwerk Gösgen-Däniken split open a quiet Swiss franc market on Monday as it looked to slip in ahead of the post-summer rush, landing its eight year bond 3bp through fair value.
-
Brunel Pensions Partnership, a UK pension scheme, has launched a £2.1bn sterling corporate bond fund, with syndicate officials saying that another buyer in the small market will be helpful, but unlikely to 'move the needle'.
-
This week's funding scorecard looks at the progress European sovereigns have made in their funding programmes in August.
-
The Swedish krona covered bond curve has steepened over the course of the year alongside a rise in net issuance, with last month's volumes almost twice those of last July.
-
Peripheral European banks have dramatically outperformed their core European peers in the additional tier one (AT1) market this year, with market participants suggesting core names should therefore still have plenty of room left to rally.
-
Ukrainian steel and mining company Metinvest is looking to buy back a portion of its 2026 bonds after the company’s Ebitda almost quadrupled in the first quarter of the year.
-
BEWiSynbra, a Norwegian packaging company, has contacted bondholders to get permission to refinance €215m of notes early with a new floating rate sustainability-linked bond issuance.
-
The Emerging Markets Investor Alliance, a non-profit comprising several major EM asset managers, will release “enhanced” principles for green, social, sustainable and sustainability-linked bonds on Thursday in response to what it sees as a “loss of confidence” in the labelled bond asset class.
-
Fitch Ratings is confident that Greek banks will be able to fulfil ambitious targets on asset quality by the end of 2022, feeding more optimism into a sector that is already enjoying a boom in capital markets this year.
-
A group of pre-IPO shareholders have completed the first selldown of stock in Darktrace, the UK cyber security company, since its flotation on the London Stock Exchange at the end of April.
-
Virgin Atlantic is reportedly preparing an IPO on the London Stock Exchange, raising the prospect of a major airline flotation at a time when the industry is still facing severe headwinds due to the pandemic.