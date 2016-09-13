Watermark
Electra strikes gold with £180m Hollywood Bowl float

Electra Partners has completed the £181m IPO of Hollywood Bowl, the UK’s largest ten-pin bowling lane operator, after the deal was postponed in July due to the Brexit vote.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 12:00 PM


Investec was bookrunner, sponsor and adviser to the company on the flotation. 

The company placed 113.2m existing shares at 160p each with institutional investors, giving Hollywood Bowl an initial market cap of £240m. The shares will begin trading on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday, September 21. 

Gross proceeds ...

