Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Lat Am issuers on hold as Peru joins pipe

A serene summer came to an end this week as uncertainty over a possible US interest rate hike brought volatility back to EM bond markets just as slew of Lat Am borrowers were ready to issue.

  • By Nathan Collins
  • 15 Sep 2016

After seeing Pemex issue with new issue concessions of 35bp-40bp on Tuesday, Mexican lender Banco Inbursa and Brazilian food company BRF did not proceed with bond issues as expected, though they had finished roadshows on September 12 and 13 respectively.

JSL, the Brazilian logistics company looking to make ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 12 Sep 2016
1 HSBC 30,858.97 186 9.03%
2 Citi 30,418.75 144 8.90%
3 JPMorgan 27,909.71 105 8.17%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 25,153.80 100 7.36%
5 Deutsche Bank 17,625.58 67 5.16%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Sep 2016
1 JPMorgan 11,901.03 26 13.80%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,128.76 23 11.74%
3 Banco Santander SA 8,624.38 20 10.00%
4 Citi 8,413.88 21 9.75%
5 HSBC 7,706.25 22 8.93%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Sep 2016
1 Citi 11,368.04 46 5.60%
2 JPMorgan 8,768.83 36 4.32%
3 HSBC 7,753.31 44 3.82%
4 Barclays 6,839.67 23 3.37%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 6,300.33 17 3.10%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Sep 2016
1 UniCredit SpA 3,500.46 22 13.15%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,600.30 13 9.76%
3 ING 2,327.34 17 8.74%
4 Citi 2,174.60 13 8.17%
5 HSBC 1,311.73 14 4.93%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Sep 2016
1 AXIS Bank 5,225.98 106 9.96%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 2,663.74 121 5.08%
3 HDFC Bank 2,174.04 77 4.14%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 2,045.51 23 3.90%
5 ICICI Bank 1,571.79 42 2.99%