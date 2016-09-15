Watermark
Europe's mortgage industry should escape worst Basel hit, say insiders

Basel proposals on how to treat mortgages will hurt Europe’s banks less than feared, according to sources with knowledge of the Basel Committee’s discussions, and other industry insiders at the European Covered Bond Council’s plenary meeting in Düsseldorf this week.

  • By Bill Thornhill, Owen Sanderson
  • 15 Sep 2016

Specialist mortgage banks, whose business model could be closed down by Basel proposals in their current form, should also escape, with any European implementation of the rules likely to treat them more gently.

The Basel Committee is still debating two crucial capital rules which, together, will set bank ...

