ABN skips through the volatility

ABN Amro got the size and pricing it was after with its first dollar print of 2016, amid choppy market conditions.

  • By David Rothnie
  • 15 Sep 2016

The Dutch lender, which sat on the sidelines the previous week to avoid competing with a torrent of rival Yankee FIG issuance, hit the market on Tuesday with a three year deal and looked to take out between $750m and $1bn in size.

Bookrunners Citi, Deutsche Bank, ...

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Sep 2016
1 UBS 10,084.62 62 5.91%
2 HSBC 9,908.69 53 5.81%
3 BNP Paribas 8,696.80 40 5.10%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 8,532.32 39 5.00%
5 Commerzbank Group 8,192.72 48 4.80%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 12 Sep 2016
1 JPMorgan 71,011.64 312 6.83%
2 Citi 65,699.31 366 6.32%
3 Morgan Stanley 59,439.54 261 5.72%
4 HSBC 57,383.77 238 5.52%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 56,374.10 276 5.42%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Sep 2016
1 JPMorgan 57,882.03 229 10.85%
2 Citi 55,357.48 284 10.38%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 46,322.17 231 8.68%
4 Morgan Stanley 44,471.60 199 8.34%
5 Wells Fargo Securities 40,176.03 199 7.53%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Sep 2016
1 Credit Agricole CIB 7,372.24 27 4.02%
2 BNP Paribas 6,708.87 25 3.66%
3 UBS 6,165.37 21 3.37%
4 Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg - LBBW 5,491.10 21 3.00%
5 UniCredit SpA 5,393.41 21 2.94%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Sep 2016
1 BNP Paribas 6,327.54 21 10.09%
2 HSBC 6,275.95 20 10.01%
3 UBS 6,071.62 23 9.68%
4 Barclays 5,137.81 13 8.20%
5 JPMorgan 3,841.52 20 6.13%