ABN skips through the volatility

The Dutch lender, which sat on the sidelines the previous week to avoid competing with a torrent of rival Yankee FIG issuance, hit the market on Tuesday with a three year deal and looked to take out between $750m and $1bn in size.Bookrunners Citi, Deutsche Bank, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.