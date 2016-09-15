Australia aims overseas with long shot

Rob Nicholl, CEO of the Australian Office of Financial Management (AOFM), announced the gambit in Sydney as part of a longstanding effort to reduce the state’s exposure to refinancing risks and interest rate volatility. If markets remain stable, the deal is planned for the second week of October....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.