CPPIB USD2bn 1.25% Sep 2019

Rating: Aaa/AAA
Amount: $2bn RegS/144A
Maturity: 20 September, 2019
Issue/reoffer price: 99.722
Coupon: 1.25%
Spread at reoffer: mid-swaps plus 25bp 41.4bp over the September 2019 US Treasury
Launch date: Tuesday, September 13
Payment date: September 20Joint books: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.