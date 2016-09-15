AfDB USD1bn 1.125% Sep 2019

Rating: Aaa/AAA/AAA
Amount: $1bn global
Maturity: 20 September, 2019
Issue/reoffer price: 99.894%
Coupon: 1.125%
Spread at reoffer: mid-swaps pus 9bp; 26.2bp over the 0.875% September 2019 US Treasury
Launch date: Wednesday, September 14
Payment date: September 20Joint books: Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.