Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Informa rises 6% after launching £715m M&A rights offer

Shares in Informa, the UK publishing and events company, closed 6% higher on Thursday after it launched a fully underwritten £715m rights issue to partially finance its £1.18bn takeover of Penton, the New York-based information services and business-to-business publisher, in a transatlantic deal which the company says will expand its reach in the global exhibitions industry.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 15 Sep 2016

Announced on Thursday morning, the one-for-four rights offer has been priced at 441p, a 36.4% discount to the closing price on Wednesday before the acquisition agreement was made public.

The rights issue is fully underwritten by Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC, Santander, BNP Paribas and Commerzbank. ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 12 Sep 2016
1 JPMorgan 268,483.43 1096 8.71%
2 Citi 246,887.13 889 8.01%
3 Barclays 232,454.96 721 7.54%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 219,007.69 764 7.10%
5 HSBC 187,245.69 759 6.07%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Sep 2016
1 JPMorgan 25,912.07 45 6.82%
2 BNP Paribas 25,539.69 111 6.72%
3 UniCredit SpA 24,952.72 118 6.57%
4 HSBC 20,362.81 99 5.36%
5 ING 17,250.60 107 4.54%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Sep 2016
1 JPMorgan 11,576.62 63 10.29%
2 Goldman Sachs 10,054.63 54 8.94%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 7,346.61 35 6.53%
4 Morgan Stanley 7,255.11 39 6.45%
5 Citi 6,911.91 36 6.14%