Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Lev borrowers batter lenders into tighter terms

It is open season for repricings in the levloan market and lenders are feeling the squeeze. Two firms, one Austrian and one US, launched requests on Wednesday. They followed SIG Combibloc and Ineos Styrolution’s lead in exploiting ever friendlier conditions for issuers looking for cheaper debt, writes Max Bower.

  • By Max Bower
  • 06:00 PM

Constantia Flexibles, the Austrian packaging firm, and Western Digital, the US IT data storage manufacturer, launched their respective €643m and €885m seven year term loan repricings this week.

SIG and Ineos Styrolution had set the tone, launching repricing requests last week. SIG’s request is its second on its ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 12 Sep 2016
1 UniCredit 11,584.42 49 9.77%
2 JPMorgan 11,045.12 20 9.32%
3 HSBC 10,644.84 30 8.98%
4 Credit Suisse 7,596.35 13 6.41%
5 BNP Paribas 7,409.82 51 6.25%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Sep 2016
1 Deutsche Bank 6,105.98 33 5.54%
2 Citi 5,853.99 16 5.31%
3 Goldman Sachs 5,141.64 27 4.66%
4 Barclays 4,497.65 21 4.08%
5 JPMorgan 3,046.95 23 2.76%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Sep 2016
1 JPMorgan 20,514.99 155 10.87%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,489.35 126 9.80%
3 Barclays 17,123.75 104 9.08%
4 Deutsche Bank 16,476.75 96 8.73%
5 Citi 16,454.99 114 8.72%