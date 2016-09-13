Appetite for dollars diminished in Stanbic Uganda loan, says CFO

"In 2015 we saw the Ugandan shilling depreciate against the dollar by about 20%," said CFO, Sam Mwogeza. "With uncertainty around the Fed rate hike and what that means for interests rates, we have seen diminishing appetite for dollars from corporates.“After the experiences of 2015, where ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.