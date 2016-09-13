Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Ukraine bond return eyed after IMF cash release

The approval by the IMF of a long-awaited disbursement of funds to Ukraine could help set the stage for a US-guaranteed sovereign bond issue, local bankers said on Thursday.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 01:45 PM

The Fund’s board agreed on Wednesday to release a further $1bn of loans promised to Ukraine under the $17.5bn aid programme set in 2014. Disbursement was originally expected 13 months ago but was delayed after authorities in Kiev failed to meet the IMF’s reform criteria.

Immediate market reaction ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 12 Sep 2016
1 HSBC 30,858.97 186 9.03%
2 Citi 30,418.75 144 8.90%
3 JPMorgan 27,909.71 105 8.17%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 25,153.80 100 7.36%
5 Deutsche Bank 17,625.58 67 5.16%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Sep 2016
1 JPMorgan 11,901.03 26 13.80%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,128.76 23 11.74%
3 Banco Santander SA 8,624.38 20 10.00%
4 Citi 8,413.88 21 9.75%
5 HSBC 7,706.25 22 8.93%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Sep 2016
1 Citi 11,368.04 46 5.60%
2 JPMorgan 8,768.83 36 4.32%
3 HSBC 7,753.31 44 3.82%
4 Barclays 6,839.67 23 3.37%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 6,300.33 17 3.10%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Sep 2016
1 UniCredit SpA 3,500.46 22 13.15%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,600.30 13 9.76%
3 ING 2,327.34 17 8.74%
4 Citi 2,174.60 13 8.17%
5 HSBC 1,311.73 14 4.93%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Sep 2016
1 AXIS Bank 5,225.98 106 9.96%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 2,663.74 121 5.08%
3 HDFC Bank 2,174.04 77 4.14%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 2,045.51 23 3.90%
5 ICICI Bank 1,571.79 42 2.99%