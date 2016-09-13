Styrolution turns music up at market repricing party

Styrolution has reduced the term loan to €1bn and added a €250m tranche from an existing second lien facility held at parent group, Ineos Holdings.
It is now guided at 375bp over Euribor/Libor, offered at 99.5 with a 1% floor.The remaining €750m equivalent loan will be split equally ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.