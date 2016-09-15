Lithuania on track for super tight euros
Lithuania was on track to print a tightly priced reopening of its 2035s on Thursday morning with bankers estimating a 4bp–13bp premium at initial price thoughts.
Leads Goldman Sachs
and JP Morgan
circulated price thoughts of 30bp area before refining guidance to 28bp area over after first announcing Lithuania’s intention to tap on Wednesday afternoon. Lithuania’s 2.125% 2035s were quoted at 20bp over mid-swaps on Wednesday before widening to 26bp over by
