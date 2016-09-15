SREP reigns despite Bank of Italy’s capital buffer revision

The capital conservation buffer comprises 2.5% of a bank’s total exposures, and sits on top of the Pillar 1’s minimum 4.5% common equity tier one requirement.From 2014 Italian lenders have had to meet the requirement on a fully-loaded basis, but this week the Bank of Italy ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.