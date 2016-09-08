ICICI Prudential blazes trail for India insurance IPOs
Excitement is building around ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co’s long-awaited IPO in India, with bankers having predicted a blow-out response even before it launches next week. The deal will not only be India’s first listing from the insurance sector, but also the country’s largest IPO in six years. John Loh reports.
Anchor books for the up to Rp60.6bn ($905.8m) trade are set to close on Friday, while public bookbuilding will run from September 19-21. That the deal is on track
to be India’s biggest first time share sale since the $3.4bn listing of Coal India in October 2010,
...
