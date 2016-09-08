WeLab tests waters for fintech with $50m trade

The firm said last week that it had obtained a $25m facility from ING Bank. The latter will also lead the $50m loan that WeLab plans to syndicate in the fourth quarter, which will be secured by account receivables.WeLab operates the Wolaidai mobile lending platform in China ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.