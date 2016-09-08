Little did this chap know that Typhoon Bar doesn’t offer free booze during a storm anymore. By the time he got there he was sopping wet.

But rather than just buy a drink, he took a stand, disgusted at having to pay for what used to be free and he found his way to my considerably more expensive local.

I reminded him he did something similar when we worked together, quitting in anger over some expenses nonsense. He soon got another gig… earning two-thirds of what he had before.

Some people never change, but from the look on his face clearly he hadn’t realised he was one of them.

I decided to buy the next few rounds.