India telecom firm revives IPO after 8 years

The firm, based in Bengaluru, is planning to raise around Rp8bn ($119.8m), which will give it a value of Rp24bn, according to a source close to the situation.Tejas has hired Axis Capital, Citi, Edelweiss Financial Services and Nomura to handle the IPO, said the source. The company ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.