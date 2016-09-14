Changes mooted for bank CDS as index roll looms
IHS Markit will not overhaul the iTraxx Europe credit default swap index at the September roll next week to address UK bank debt regulations, say analysts, but the index operator will look at whether to change its rules in the near future.
According to bank credit strategists at BNP Paribas, the use of holdco CDS contracts for UK bank entities is only a matter of time. But it will not have an effect on the next series of iTraxx Europe, which rolls out of series 25 and into series 26
...
