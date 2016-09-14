Ardian and Tikehau bulk up unitranche funds for PP push

The €610m fund brings Tikehau’s total assets under management in private debt to €3.3bn.
Over 40% of the fund, aimed at firms valued up to €500m, has already been invested through 15 companies in France, Spain and Norway.“The context of low rates and banks’ reluctance to take ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.