Zurich bumps up volume with $3.2bn deal

Swiss insurance group Zurich, rated Aa3/AA- by Moody's and Standard and Poor's, has signed a $3.2bn syndicated loan in a five year deal coordinated by Citi. The facility has a five-year tenor and two one-year extension options.The deal, signed on September 7, amends and extends a €2.5bn deal signed ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.