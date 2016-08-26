Axalta furthers reverse Yankee HY momentum

Axalta printed €450m of eight year non-call three senior unsecured notes with a 3.75% coupon.The issuer will use proceeds to redeem its old secured bond, a €250m deal, due 2021, that pays a coupon of 5.75%, and to repay a portion of its euro term loan ...
