High yield blows away summer sluggishness as IG rolls on

The European high yield market looks bound to end the third quarter of this year with a flourish as the volume of September primary sales approaches the €10bn mark, some €2bn more than for June and July combined.

  • By Elly Whittaker, Max Bower, Robert Cooke, Ross Lancaster, Victor Jimenez
  • 14 Sep 2016

Although many market participants speaking to GlobalCapital doubt this momentum can be replicated throughout the year's final few months, the tally will be closer to 2015’s levels than was thought possible before summer.

The flow is full of variety too, with reverse Yankees, M&A financing and floating rate ...

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 12 Sep 2016
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 106,369.18 393 6.32%
2 JPMorgan 103,298.56 391 6.14%
3 Citi 91,003.38 365 5.41%
4 Deutsche Bank 75,711.48 276 4.50%
5 Barclays 73,966.33 280 4.39%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Sep 2016
1 BNP Paribas 18,621.00 85 7.84%
2 Deutsche Bank 17,071.68 57 7.19%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 16,189.79 53 6.82%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 14,446.01 72 6.08%
5 Barclays 14,052.54 49 5.92%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Sep 2016
1 Deutsche Bank 6,105.98 33 5.54%
2 Citi 5,853.99 16 5.31%
3 Goldman Sachs 5,141.64 27 4.66%
4 Barclays 4,497.65 21 4.08%
5 JPMorgan 3,046.95 23 2.76%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Sep 2016
1 JPMorgan 20,514.99 155 10.87%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,489.35 126 9.80%
3 Barclays 17,123.75 104 9.08%
4 Deutsche Bank 16,476.75 96 8.73%
5 Citi 16,454.99 114 8.72%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Sep 2016
1 BNP Paribas 20,428.01 77 6.87%
2 Deutsche Bank 18,823.69 50 6.33%
3 Barclays 17,274.19 48 5.81%
4 Citi 15,891.94 61 5.34%
5 HSBC 14,726.45 64 4.95%