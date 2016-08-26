Watermark
Bid throughout Eid: central banks whip up September storm for SSAs

Public sector borrowers are charging through their September borrowing programmes at a breathtaking pace, undeterred by a hefty selling in government bonds at the start of the week and a mid-week holiday in many countries.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 11:45 AM
European Central Bank president, Mario Draghi’s September 8 speech proved a disappointment to the many hoping for a promise of extended quantitative easing. “The resulting sell-off battered assets around the world, not just in euros,” said a head of SSA syndicate in London. “Treasuries, JGBs, even equities got ...

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 13 Sep 2016
1 Barclays 16,573.29 25 5.42%
2 HSBC 13,571.24 19 4.44%
3 Citi 12,420.96 21 4.06%
4 JPMorgan 10,997.11 19 3.60%
5 Goldman Sachs 10,925.79 17 3.57%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 12 Sep 2016
1 JPMorgan 40,644.85 128 11.66%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 34,313.82 97 9.84%
3 Citi 33,190.26 98 9.52%
4 HSBC 27,855.99 75 7.99%
5 Goldman Sachs 25,272.25 59 7.25%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 13 Sep 2016
1 Barclays 31,962.97 75 9.03%
2 UniCredit SpA 28,052.35 103 7.92%
3 HSBC 26,258.44 94 7.42%
4 JPMorgan 23,379.30 70 6.60%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 22,576.15 63 6.38%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 12 Sep 2016
1 JPMorgan 70,827.81 399 3.76%
2 HSBC 65,838.69 258 3.49%
3 Barclays 63,715.99 198 3.38%
4 Citi 60,728.54 204 3.22%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 50,964.80 163 2.70%