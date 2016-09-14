FIG dead ahead of Fed

Issuers and investors do not want to risk being blindsided by the US Federal Reserve next week, having been caught out by the European Central Bank’s inaction last Thursday.Such caution around the potential of tighter monetary policy worldwide led to a sell-off in fixed income at ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.