FIG

FIG dead ahead of Fed

A cautious tone beset the FIG market this week, as borrowers took their feet of the pedals ahead of the US Federal Open Market Committee’s policy meeting next week.

  • By Tyler Davies
  • 14 Sep 2016

Issuers and investors do not want to risk being blindsided by the US Federal Reserve next week, having been caught out by the European Central Bank’s inaction last Thursday.

Such caution around the potential of tighter monetary policy worldwide led to a sell-off in fixed income at ...

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Sep 2016
1 UBS 10,084.62 62 5.91%
2 HSBC 9,908.69 53 5.81%
3 BNP Paribas 8,696.80 40 5.10%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 8,532.32 39 5.00%
5 Commerzbank Group 8,192.72 48 4.80%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 12 Sep 2016
1 JPMorgan 71,011.64 312 6.83%
2 Citi 65,699.31 366 6.32%
3 Morgan Stanley 59,439.54 261 5.72%
4 HSBC 57,383.77 238 5.52%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 56,374.10 276 5.42%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Sep 2016
1 JPMorgan 57,882.03 229 10.85%
2 Citi 55,357.48 284 10.38%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 46,322.17 231 8.68%
4 Morgan Stanley 44,471.60 199 8.34%
5 Wells Fargo Securities 40,176.03 199 7.53%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Sep 2016
1 Credit Agricole CIB 7,372.24 27 4.02%
2 BNP Paribas 6,708.87 25 3.66%
3 UBS 6,165.37 21 3.37%
4 Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg - LBBW 5,491.10 21 3.00%
5 UniCredit SpA 5,393.41 21 2.94%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Sep 2016
1 BNP Paribas 6,327.54 21 10.09%
2 HSBC 6,275.95 20 10.01%
3 UBS 6,071.62 23 9.68%
4 Barclays 5,137.81 13 8.20%
5 JPMorgan 3,841.52 20 6.13%