SBI lays foundation for offshore Indian AT1s

Initial price guidance for the perpetual non call five was released in the mid 5% area by joint bookrunners Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, HSBC, JP Morgan, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, SBI Capital Markets and Standard Chartered in the morning Asia time.Before the launch, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.