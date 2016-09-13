Fintech is the “American spirit” - policymakers

Congressman Patrick McHenry (R-N.C) emphasized the importance of fintech for the growth of small and medium enterprises (SME), especially given that large banks have become more stringent in SME lending over the last two decades.“As a result of [tighter] regulation in a changing marketplace, large banks ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.