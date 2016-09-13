Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Fintech is the “American spirit” - policymakers

Policymakers speaking at the inaugural Marketplace Lending Policy Summit in Washington DC on Tuesday praised the role of fintech in filling credit gaps in the post-crisis American economy.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 13 Sep 2016

Congressman Patrick McHenry (R-N.C) emphasized the importance of fintech for the growth of small and medium enterprises (SME), especially given that large banks have become more stringent in SME lending over the last two decades.

“As a result of [tighter] regulation in a changing marketplace, large banks ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.

New! GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 6,041 15 11.58
2 Citi 5,912 16 11.33
3 Credit Suisse 4,439 8 8.51
4 JP Morgan 4,037 8 7.74
5 Rabobank 3,911 6 7.50

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 05 Sep 2016
1 Wells Fargo Securities 56,552.77 125 12.02%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 49,319.41 130 10.48%
3 JPMorgan 43,411.91 121 9.22%
4 Citi 42,707.96 121 9.07%
5 Credit Suisse 38,370.00 97 8.15%