Air Liquide rises after setting terms for its €3.3bn rights issue

Shares in Air Liquide, the French supplier of industrial and healthcare gases, closed 4.8% higher on Tuesday after the company announced the full terms for its €3.3bn rights issue intended to refinance a loan used to buy Airgas, a US competitor, in May.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 04:30 PM

Barclays, BNP Paribas and Société Générale are global coordinators. Citigroup, Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole, Banca Imi, HSBC, JP Morgan and Natixis are bookrunners. MUFJ, Mizuho, and SMBC Nikko are co-bookrunners. CIC is lead manager.

The syndicate of banks has agreed to underwrite the deal.

