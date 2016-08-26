KBN brings NIP killer as investors lap up Lael

The Norwegian agency raised $1bn of August 2021 funding at 33bp over mid-swaps, in line with pre-announcement levels on the borrower’s February 2021s, implying it paid no new issue premium (NIP).Initial price thoughts had been set on Monday afternoon at 36bp area but were refined to ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.