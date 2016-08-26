Watermark
National Grid Gas makes monster sterling swoop ahead of sale

National Grid Gas pushed four tranches of bonds into the sterling market on Tuesday as it issued the building blocks of its capital structure ahead of its separation from National Grid.

  By Ross Lancaster
  04:00 PM
National Grid Gas issued five, 12, 22 and 30 year benchmark tranches as well as a 25 year inflation linked bond. The issuer printed all of Tuesday’s notes as sterling bonds and expects to tap the euro market as early as Wednesday with either a six or ten ...

