First EU wheat futures traded on CME

A total of 411 EU wheat futures contracts were traded on Monday, said CME Group. Trades took place in five delivery months from December 2016 up to December 2017. Open interest for the first day of trading stands at 180 contracts.The contracts are intended to provide CME customers with ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.