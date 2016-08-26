Watermark
Happy days for the 'Fonds as it smashes public debut

HSH Finanzfonds printed its first ever public bond on Tuesday, attracting strong enough demand for two rounds of price tightening.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 03:30 PM
The German agency sold €750m of 8 year euro debt through BayernLB, DZ Bank, HSBC and UniCredit. The maturity was originally selected to provide a positive yield. However, after what bankers are calling a “soft” tone in Mario Draghi’s speech on September 8, government yields backed up, meaning ...

