Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Bridgepoint shows off Thom's €190m bond bling

Thom Europe, the French jewellery retailer owned by private equity firm Bridgepoint, sold a €190m tap of its 2019s to fund the acquisition of Stroili Group, an Italian peer.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 15 Sep 2016

Once Thom absorbs Stroili, it will become the biggest jewellery and watches retailer by number of stores in Europe, and the second largest by sales.

Thom will fund the operation with the issuance of a €190m tap of its debut bond, a €346.776m five year non-call two ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 12 Sep 2016
1 UniCredit 11,584.42 49 9.77%
2 JPMorgan 11,045.12 20 9.32%
3 HSBC 10,644.84 30 8.98%
4 Credit Suisse 7,596.35 13 6.41%
5 BNP Paribas 7,409.82 51 6.25%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Sep 2016
1 Deutsche Bank 6,105.98 33 5.54%
2 Citi 5,853.99 16 5.31%
3 Goldman Sachs 5,141.64 27 4.66%
4 Barclays 4,497.65 21 4.08%
5 JPMorgan 3,046.95 23 2.76%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Sep 2016
1 JPMorgan 20,514.99 155 10.87%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,489.35 126 9.80%
3 Barclays 17,123.75 104 9.08%
4 Deutsche Bank 16,476.75 96 8.73%
5 Citi 16,454.99 114 8.72%