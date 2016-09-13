Froneri removes sweetner with loan pricing

The loan is guided at 350bp over Euribor, offered at 99.5 with a 0% floor and has soft call protection at 101 for six months.
The loan, alongside a €800m shareholder loan provided by Nestle, refinances debt at R&R Ice Cream, ensuring ownership equalisation between the JV parties....
